Peruvian bishop delivers comprehensive critique of blessing same-sex couples

January 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “On the day of my episcopal ordination I solemnly swore ‘to preserve the deposit of faith in purity and integrity, in accordance with the tradition always and everywhere observed in the Church since the time of the apostles,’” Bishop Rafael Escudero of the Territorial Prelature of Moyobamba (Peru) wrote on January 2. “For this reason, I admonish the priests of the Prelature of Moyobamba not to perform any form of blessing for couples in an irregular situation or for same-sex couples.”

The 62-year-old bishop, originally a priest of the Diocese of Toledo (Spain), has led the territorial prelature since 2007. He took part in the 2019 Synod of Bishops on the Amazon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

