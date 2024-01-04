Catholic World News

Bring peace to troubled cities, Pope urges French group

January 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on January 4 with members of a French group, the Fraternité missionnaire des Cités, Pope Francis praised their efforts to bring compassion to urban areas scarred by “violence, indifference, and hatred.”

The Pope reminded the group: “The shepherds who came to the crib are marginalized people with a bad reputation. And yet the Gospel of salvation was announced to them first.”

