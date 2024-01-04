Catholic World News

Maronite bishops warn: war is spreading into Lebanon

January 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Maronite Catholic bishops of Lebanon have warned that the escalation of the war in the Holy Land has reached into Lebanon, causing “casualties and injuries among residents of the region as well as massive destruction in several localities in southern Lebanon.”

Missile strikes have reached as far as the southern edge of Beirut, the bishops reported, as they concluded a monthly meeting. They added that Lebanon could be considered a “time bomb” because of the presence of more than a million Syrian refugees.

