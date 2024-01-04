Catholic World News

Parents of children with Trisomy 18 outraged over media’s false reporting

January 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Parents of children with Trisomy 18 have reacted with anger to media reporting after a Texas mother sought an out-of-state abortion to kill her unborn child who was diagnosed with the condition.

“When I read the articles about the Kate Cox case, the language that was used to describe Trisomy 18 — “not viable,” “lethal,” “fetal anomaly with virtually no chance of survival” — it really impacted me,” said Jewel Calleja, the mother of a four-year-old with Trisomy 18. “Because it’s false information.”

