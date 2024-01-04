Catholic World News

Perinatal hospice, palliative care offer compassionate alternatives to abortion

January 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Perinatal hospice “is important pro-life work because we know that whereas 80% of parents will abort if they get a serious prenatal diagnosis, 80% will carry the term if they’re offered a service of comprehensive support,” said Tracy Winsor of Be Not Afraid, which offers support to parents following a prenatal diagnosis.

