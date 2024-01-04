Catholic World News

Mass attendance in Poland rises slightly to 29.5%

January 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sunday Mass attendance in Poland rose slightly from 28.3% in 2021 to 29.5% in 2022, according to data released by Poland’s Institute for Catholic Church Statistics.

In 2019—before the Covid lockdowns—36.9% of Catholics in Poland attended Sunday Mass.

In 2022, Sunday Mass attendance varied markedly in different dioceses, with 61.5% attending in the Diocese of Tarnow, and 17.5% attending in the Archdiocese of Szczecin-Kamień.

