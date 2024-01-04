Mass attendance in Poland rises slightly to 29.5%
January 04, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Sunday Mass attendance in Poland rose slightly from 28.3% in 2021 to 29.5% in 2022, according to data released by Poland’s Institute for Catholic Church Statistics.
In 2019—before the Covid lockdowns—36.9% of Catholics in Poland attended Sunday Mass.
In 2022, Sunday Mass attendance varied markedly in different dioceses, with 61.5% attending in the Diocese of Tarnow, and 17.5% attending in the Archdiocese of Szczecin-Kamień.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 8:09 AM ET USA
The Catholic Bishops in Poland, and worldwide, need to evaluate the Church's response to covid with forced draconian limits on attendance, forced "vaccinations" and masking, forced Communion in the hand. In reality, in hindsight, not a lot of that was necessary to keep the faithful physically safe, while the enormous spiritual harm still needs to be evaluated.