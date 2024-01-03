Catholic World News

Italian priest excommunicated for calling Pope ‘usurper’

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A priest of the Diocese of Livorno, Italy, has been excommunicated for referring to Pope Francis as “an anti-pope usurper.”

Bishop Simone Giusti said that Father Ramon Guidetti had incurred the penalty of excommunication late sententiae—that is, automatically—by his “refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff and of communion with the members of the Church subject to him.”

The diocesan announcement came quickly after Father Giudetti delivered a fiery homily at a Mass on New Year’s Eve, calling the Pope “a Jesuit Freemason linked to world powers, an anti-pope usurper.” The homily reportedly drew applause from the congregation.

