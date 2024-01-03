Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein meets with Pontiff

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 3 with Archbishop Georg Gänswein in a private audience. The Vatican offered no further information about the meeting.

Archbishop Gänswein, the longtime private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, had been ordered by the Pope to leave Rome in July 2023. He had returned to the city this past weekend to participate in a two-day conference on the work of Pope Benedict.

Archbishop Gänswein, who is 67 years old, has not been given an ecclesiastical assignment since he was removed as prefect of the pontifical household last February.

