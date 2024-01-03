Catholic World News

German officials detain 5 suspects in connection with threat to attack Cologne Cathedral

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “All of the detained suspects allegedly belong to a larger Islamic extremist network that included people across Germany and in other European countries,” the Associated Press reported.

Herbert Reul, interior minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said that “Islamic extremists have always been active, but they are currently more active than usual, and the Catholic cathedral was a prime target for them,” according to AP’s paraphrase of his remarks.

