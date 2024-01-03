Catholic World News

China’s population expected to plunge from 1.4 billion to 500 million by 2100

January 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: China is facing a demographic nightmare as a result of its decades-long one-child policy. The population is predicted to plunge by a nearly a billion people over the next 75 years, from 1.4 billion today to 500 billion in 2100.

“When Beijing said it would abolish its 35-year-old one-child policy in 2015, officials expected a baby boom,” The Wall Street Journal notes. “Instead, they got a baby bust ... There are fewer young people than in the past, including millions fewer women of childbearing age every year. Those women are increasingly reluctant to marry and have children, accelerating the population decline.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!