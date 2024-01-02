Catholic World News

Twenty missionaries killed in 2023

January 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Twenty Catholic missionaries were killed in 2023, the Fides news service reports.

In an annual accounting of the Catholics who died while working for the faith, Fides lists one bishop, eight priests, one seminarian, one religious novice, and nine lay people.

Nine missionaries were killed in Africa, including four in Nigeria. Six were killed in North America, including two—Bishop David O’Connell and Father Stephen Gutgsell—in the US.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!