Peace requires conversion, says Jerusalem’s Catholic patriarch
January 02, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at a Mass for the World Day of Peace, January 1, the Latin-rite Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem said: “There is no peace without conversion.”
“Christ is our peace,” said Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa. He went on to observe that since the time of Cain and Abel, fighting and warfare have been the common experience of humanity. The only solution, he said, is the “desire for encounter” shown by Jesus Christ.
In the troubled Holy Land, the patriarch continued, “the main vocation and mission of the small Christian community is precisely this: to cherish the desire for encounter, to cultivate freedom in relation to all, to overcome ethnic, religious and identity boundaries of various kinds.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 1:34 PM ET USA
Here we see a faithful hierarch not afraid to be Catholic in a land of endless persecution. Contrary to the example of others in the hierarchy, this prelate does not shrink away from invoking the name of Christ when evangelizing in the name of the Catholic Church, and as one who serves _in persona Christi_ as he carries out his commissioned work. What he has to say are fighting words in the eyes of his persecutors and the persecutors of Christians everywhere, most especially in Israel. Bravo!