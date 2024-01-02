Same-sex couples applying for papal blessings
January 02, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Since the release of Fiducia Supplicans, the Vatican has reportedly seen a sharp increase in the number of same-sex couple making requests for blessings from Pope Francis.
Requests for parchment documents conveying a papal blessing can be made by mail, and are vetted by Vatican officials. Such a blessing would not seem to qualify as the “spontaneous” gesture foreseen by the new Vatican document.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 1:20 PM ET USA
I hope these things get photographed and plastered all over the internet for all to see and marvel at. Accompanying them ought to be relevant excerpts from Amoris Laetitia, Fiducia Supplicans, and even Traditiones Custodes, which together set the tone for the new religion. Inasmuch much as the new religion is making daily life more and more difficult for Catholics, we should rejoice at all the new opportunities for martyrdom, even if only a white martyrdom. A heartfelt thank you to Pope Francis.