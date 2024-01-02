Catholic World News

Same-sex couples applying for papal blessings

January 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Since the release of Fiducia Supplicans, the Vatican has reportedly seen a sharp increase in the number of same-sex couple making requests for blessings from Pope Francis.

Requests for parchment documents conveying a papal blessing can be made by mail, and are vetted by Vatican officials. Such a blessing would not seem to qualify as the “spontaneous” gesture foreseen by the new Vatican document.

