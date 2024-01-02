Catholic World News

Pope expresses ‘deep concern’ for Nicaragua following arrests of priests

January 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis expressed “deep concern” for Nicaragua following a Christmas crackdown that saw the arrests of a bishop, 14 priests, and two seminarians.

“I have been following with deep concern what is happening in Nicaragua, where bishops and priests have been deprived of their freedom,” the Pope said on January 1, at the conclusion of his Angelus address. “I express to them, to their families and to the entire Church in the country my closeness in prayer.”

“I also invite all of you present here, and all the People of God, to pray insistently; meanwhile I hope that we will always seek the path of dialogue to overcome difficulties,” he continued. “Let us pray for Nicaragua today.”

