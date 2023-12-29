Catholic World News

Christians arrested after clashes in Jerusalem’s Armenian quarter

December 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two Armenian Christians were arrested after a clash with Jewish militants in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on December 28.

The Armenian patriarchate protested the arrests, saying that the Christians were victimized by a “mass and coordinated” assault, but no Jewish militants were arrested.

The Armenian quarter has been a focus of tensions since a developer secured a 99-year lease to property that had been held by the Armenian patriarchate. The local Armenian community fears that the development could endanger the ancient Christian presence in the Old City. Questions about the lease have also strained relations between Armenian Orthodox Patriarch Nourhan Manougian and his people.

