FDA moves toward testing ‘gender-affirming’ drugs on children as young as 13

December 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The FDA’s “interest in seeing data on the use of a feminizing hormone [estradiol] as a part of gender-affirming care” is “significant because conducting a Phase III trial would pave the way for the agency to approve the hormone for its use in gender-affirming care,” Politico recently reported.

The FDA asked the maker of estradiol to “broaden its study to include children as young as 13” and—contrary to the typical protocol in medical studies—not to include a placebo in its testing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

