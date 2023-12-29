Catholic World News

EEOC announces settlements in 2 religious discrimination lawsuits

December 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has announced that two employers have agreed to settlements in religious discrimination lawsuits filed by the agency.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will pay $45,000 in damages to a former maintenance employee who was fired after he declined to be vaccinated against influenza because of his religious beliefs.

Triple Canopy, Inc., will pay nearly $111,000 to a former employee who was denied a religious accommodation to wear a beard and then suffered retaliation by being placed in what the agency described as “intolerable work conditions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!