At least 63 Catholic churches in US vandalized, attacked in 2023

December 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented 308 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020; 63 of these acts took place in 2023.

The wave of attacks on crisis pregnancy centers that began in June 2022, after the Dobbs decision, has also continued in 2023.

