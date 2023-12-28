Catholic World News

Religious orders worldwide weigh harmful impacts of green transition

December 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Some so-called green practices “cause devastating effects on nature and humans alike,” the National Catholic Reporter stated in its report on a webinar hosted by the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission of the International Union of Superiors General (women) and the Union of Superiors General (men).

During the webinar, entitled “Unpacking the Illusions of the Green Economy in the Energy Transition,” Sister Maamalifar Poreku decried the ecological effects of mining for lithium, which is used in solar panels and batteries for electric cars. Sister Poreku, the commission’s executive co-secretary, criticized those who “take advantage of the climate crisis to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor and nature.”

