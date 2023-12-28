Catholic World News

Papal letter marks 60th anniversary of Albanian cardinal’s arrest

December 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Gazeta Sot (Albania)

CWN Editor's Note: On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis sent a letter to Albanian Cardinal Ernest Simoni to express his closeness on the 60th anniversary of his arrest.

“Thank you for the testimony, thank you for what you did and do for the Church,” Pope Francis wrote to the 95-year-old prelate, who was arrested, tortured, and imprisoned for 18 years under the atheistic Communist regime of Enver Hoxha. “Continue to be a joyful icon of the love of Christ, the Good Shepherd, who sacrificed his life for all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!