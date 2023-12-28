Catholic World News

Over 6,600 international priests minister in US

December 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Over 6,600 priests and 4,000 religious sisters from other nations minister in the US. In the Archdiocese of Chicago, almost two-thirds of priests under the age of 50 were born outside the US.

“My brothers and sisters, yes, we do have this mission of saving souls by bringing them to Christ,” Father Rukulatwa Kiiguta, a Tanzanian priest, preached in a Chicago parish.

