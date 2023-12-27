Catholic World News

Convicted vandal sues pregnancy-help center for medical malpractice

December 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A woman who was convicted of vandalism for an attack on a pregnancy-help center in New York is now suing that center, charging medical malpractice.

Hannah Kamke, who was found guilty of defacing the CompassCare center, claims that she took action because “her anger, frustration, and emotional trauma” that she suffered after a visit to the center.

