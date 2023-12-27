Catholic World News

Nuns fail to block new Atlantic City pot dispensary just feet from convent

December 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Despite objections from the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal, a New Jersey state agency, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, has approved a cannabis dispensary 150 feet from the sisters’ convent in Atlantic City.

The city’s mayor believes that pot dispensaries are a “powerful economic engine that will spur investment and job creation,” the New York Post reported.

