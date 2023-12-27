Catholic World News

Michigan bishop on blessing same-sex couples: We lack charity if we foster confusion

December 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Marquette Mining Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the new Vatican document on blessing same-sex couples, Bishop John Doerfler of Marquette (MI) said that “we readily give blessings and pray for people who are seeking help from God, even if they are in an irregular situation. We would never bless or condone sin.”

“In granting such spontaneous blessings, great care is to be taken to avoid scandal, or give the impression of condoning a lifestyle contemporary to Church teaching,” the prelate wrote in a statement. “There is much confusion about the meaning and purpose of marriage and sexuality.”

“We lack charity and we do not serve people if we foster confusion or lack clarity in our teaching and pastoral practice,” he continued. “Thus, blessings of people who are seeking help from God and who are in irregular situations should be given privately.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!