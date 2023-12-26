Catholic World News

Same-sex marriage is an abomination, Ghana bishop says

December 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop John Louis of Accra, the capital of the West African nation of Ghana, deplored same-sex marriage as he spoke with members of the media during a Christmas Eve visit to a church.

“Marriage is between man and woman; it is not something that man instituted after he was created,” said Bishop Louis, whom Pope Francis appointed a bishop in February 2023. “It is God who instituted marriage. So, in recent times this issue about gay marriage and LGBT, God’s commandment is against it.”

“It is an abomination that a man should marry a man or a woman should marry a woman as a couple,” he added. “Even our culture frowns upon it, so Ghanaians, or African[s] or the world must not encourage such practice,”

