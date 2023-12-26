Catholic World News

‘One woman’s puzzle: who should get my embryos?’

December 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Wall Street Journal notes that “more than a million embryos are in frozen storage across the US, leaving families wrestling with decisions about what to do with them.”

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith discussed frozen embryos in its instruction on bioethics Dignitas Personae (2008). Quoting Pope St. John Paul II, the Congregation taught that “there seems to be no morally licit solution regarding the human destiny of the thousands and thousands of ‘frozen’ embryos which are and remain the subjects of essential rights and should therefore be protected by law as human persons.”

