Pope tells Rome priests: Blessings don’t affect Sacrament of Marriage
December 26, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a group of priests from his Diocese of Rome on December 21 and fielded a question about the new Vatican document on blessing couples in same-sex and other “irregular” unions.
“It does not involve the Sacrament of Marriage,” Father Antonio Vettorato, who was present at the meeting, quoted Pope Francis as saying. “It doesn’t change the sacrament.”
The Pontiff also reportedly asked the priests not to “be in a rush” in implementing the synodal process. Nonetheless, he asked the priests to “have a desire that synodality take root in the life of the Church” and added, “I believe this is the Church we should expect.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
If the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23), what are the wages of acting "irregularly"? The emphasis that fiducia "does not involve the Sacrament of Marriage" obscures the elephant in the middle, that it promotes the sin of sodomy by blessing it. CCC 1867: "...there are sins that cry to heaven, ...the sin of the Sodomites..." Matthew 7:6 also comes to mind - "Do not give what is holy to dogs, or throw your pearls before swine, lest they trample them underfoot, and turn and tear you to pieces."