Pope tells Rome priests: Blessings don’t affect Sacrament of Marriage

December 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a group of priests from his Diocese of Rome on December 21 and fielded a question about the new Vatican document on blessing couples in same-sex and other “irregular” unions.

“It does not involve the Sacrament of Marriage,” Father Antonio Vettorato, who was present at the meeting, quoted Pope Francis as saying. “It doesn’t change the sacrament.”

The Pontiff also reportedly asked the priests not to “be in a rush” in implementing the synodal process. Nonetheless, he asked the priests to “have a desire that synodality take root in the life of the Church” and added, “I believe this is the Church we should expect.”

