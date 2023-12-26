Catholic World News

Be ‘enveloped by the shadow of the Holy Spirit,’ and be a refuge to the lonely, Pope tells pilgrims

December 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address for the Fourth Sunday of Advent (December 24), Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel of day (Luke 1:26-38), particularly on the image of God’s power overshadowing the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“The angel describes how the Holy Spirit descends upon Mary, and that this is God’s way of acting: God always acts as a gentle love that embraces, that fertilizes, that protects, without doing violence, without infringing freedom,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

He continued, “Let us ask ourselves: ‘Do I desire to allow myself to be enveloped by the shadow of the Holy Spirit, by the gentleness and meekness of God, by the kindness of the God, making room for Him in my heart, drawing near to His forgiveness, to the Eucharist?’ And then: ‘For which lonely and needy people could I be a refreshing shadow, a comforting friendship?’”

“May Mary help us to be open and welcoming to the presence of God, Who with meekness comes to save us,” the Pope concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!