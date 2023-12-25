Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

December 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear brothers and sisters, merry Christmas!” Pope Francis said in his Urbi et Orbi message, delivered to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Christmas Day (video). “The eyes and the hearts of Christians throughout the world turn to Bethlehem; in these days, it is a place of sorrow and silence, yet it was there that the long-awaited message was first proclaimed: ‘To you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord’ (Lk 2:11).”

“Those words spoken by the angel in the heavens above Bethlehem are also spoken to us,” he continued. “We are full of hope and trust as we realize that the Lord has been born for us; that the eternal Word of the Father, the infinite God, has made his home among us ...”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!