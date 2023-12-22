Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput rips confused teaching in Vatican document

December 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on First Things

CWN Editor's Note: In a remarkably severe critique of Fiducia Supplicans, Archbishop Charles Chaput writes for First Things that confusion in Church teaching is “never excusable.”

The retired Archbishop of Philadelphia characterizes the new Vatican document as “a doubleminded exercise in simultaneously affirming and undercutting Catholic teaching on the nature of blessings and their application to ‘irregular’ relationships.” He laments that the release of the document has released “a wave of confusion in the bloodstream of the Church at Christmas—a season meant for joy, but now tangled up with frustration, doubt, and conflict.”

“Over the past decade ambiguity on certain matters of Catholic doctrine and practice has become a pattern for the current pontificate,” Archbishop Chaput says. He notes that many bishops have objected to the message of Fiducia Supplicans, while others have sought to reconcile the statement with Catholic teaching. “But all such comments seek to mitigate damage already done.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!