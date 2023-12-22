Catholic World News

Archbishop, Pontiff saddened by mass shooting in Prague

December 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jan Graubner of Prague and Pope Francis both issued messages of condolence after a lone gunman killed 14 people and injured another 25 during a shooting spree at Charles University in Prague.

Archbishop Graubner, voicing his “deep sorrow,” offered his prayers “for the deceased, their families, relatives, and friends, and for the healing of all those injured.” Pope Francis also sent word of his “spiritual closeness to all affected by the tragedy.”

