Vatican Advent sermon: focus on Mary’s journey

December 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his second (and last) Advent Sermon for 2023, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household, offered a meditation on the faith of the Virgin Mary.

Quoting St. Augustine, the cardinal said: “Mary believed, and in her life what she believed came true. Let us also believe, so that what came true in her can benefit us too.”

