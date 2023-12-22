Catholic World News

Papal sends cardinal to Jerusalem for Christmas in solidarity gesture

December 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent the papal almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, to the Holy Land for the Christmas celebration there, as “a tangible sign of his participation in the suffering of those who personally experience the consequences of war”

