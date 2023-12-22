Catholic World News

Israel envoy charges ‘blood libel’ to say IDF intentionally shot Gaza civilians

December 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See has charged the Patriarchate of Jerusalem with committing a “blood libel” by charging that Israeli forces shot two unarmed Christian women “in cold blood.”

Raphael Schutz told Cruz that “it might be true that the women were shot by IDF forces—although this has not been 100% established—but even if this is true, this has not been done by malice, or intentionally, it was a mistake like others during the war.”

