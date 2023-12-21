Catholic World News

Appeals loom for convicted defendants in Vatican trial

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: All of the nine people convicted of financial misconduct in the Vatican’s “trial of the century” have filed—or are expected soon to file—notice that they will appeal their sentences. Ed Condon of The Pillar writes that in some cases—including that of Cardinal Angelo Becciu—the evidence presented at trial makes it difficult to expect a successful appeal on the merits of the case. In other cases—Condon mentions financier Raffaelle Mincione—the available evidence fell well short of demonstrating criminal intent. Mincione has filed his own case in an English court against the Vatican Secretariat of State.

