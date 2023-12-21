Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller rips ‘unprecedented’ Vatican stand on same-sex blessings

December 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has said that there is “no precedent in the teaching of the Catholic Church” for the Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans.

The German prelate said that “what we see is not a development but a doctrinal leap.” While the Church can add or alter sacramentals such as blessings, he said, “she cannot change their meaning in such a way as to trivialize sin.”

Noting that the Vatican document gives new interpretations of the term “blessing,” the cardinal says “it is hazardous to invent new terms that go against the traditional usage of language.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!