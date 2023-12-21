Catholic World News

California governor wins ‘Ebenezer Award’ for canceling, skipping state holiday celebrations

December 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Beckett

CWN Editor's Note: Becket, the prominent religious-liberty law firm, has named Gov. Gavin Newsom of California the winner of its annual Ebeneezer Award, named after the character in Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

Newsom was given the award because he “canceled the state’s annual in-person Christmas tree lighting and skipped the menorah lighting traditionally attended by the governor. As if to combine the two slights, the governor said he was canceling the live Christmas tree lighting over fears that anti-Israel protestors would cause disruption.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!