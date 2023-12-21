Catholic World News

‘Walk together in justice,’ Chad’s bishops urge in Christmas message

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Chad, which recently held a divisive post-coup referendum, called upon the nation’s Christians to “walk together in justice.”

“Walking together in justice commits us to letting ourselves be guided by the Lord and honoring him by doing his holy will,” they wrote. “It also requires a culture of equality for all and respect for human rights.”

The north-central African nation of 18 million (map) is 57% Muslim, 35% Christian (20% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist. ---

