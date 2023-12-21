Catholic World News

Strong USCCB support for Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops who chair three committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops offered their “strong support” of the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act, which would prevent discrimination against “child welfare service providers who believe that children are best served when placed with a married mother and father.”

“It is regrettable that this exclusion has already happened in Massachusetts, Illinois, California, and the District of Columbia,” Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Bishop Kevin Rhoades, and Bishop Robert Barron wrote in their letter to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the bill’s sponsor. “In each of these places, religious agencies have been or are being driven out of offering adoption and foster care services due to their beliefs.” ---

