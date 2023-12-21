Catholic World News

Pope asks for prayers for Ukraine, Palestine, and Israel

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis renewed his calls for prayers for war-torn nations of the world and repeated his criticism of weapons manufacturers.

““Please, let us think about Palestine, about Israel,” he said on December 20. “Let us think about Ukraine, tormented Ukraine, which is suffering so much.”

“Let us not forget the peoples who suffer the evil of war,” he added. “Wars are always a defeat. Let us not forget this. A defeat. Only arms manufacturers gain.”

