Catholic World News

Arrests follow lynching of Christian man in India’s Jharkhand state

December 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Jharkhand have made three arrests following the lynching death of a Christian man.

David Minz was found beaten to death last week. He had been accused of molesting a disabled young girl; the suspects in the killing are the girl’s relatives.

Authorities in Jharkhand have been unable to eliminate the practice of lynching. The victims are usually members of a religious minority in the mostly Hindu state, who may be killed on the basis of an unproven charge.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!