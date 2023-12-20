Catholic World News

Austrian archbishop: priests cannot refuse same-sex blessings

December 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Austrian bishops’ conference has said that in light of the new Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans, if a same-sex couple asks for a priest’s blessing, “Basically he can no longer say No.” Archbishop Franz Lackner of Salzburg told a television interviewer that “the Church recognizes that a relationship between two people of the same sex is not entirely without truth.”

