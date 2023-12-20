Catholic World News

4 USCCB committee chairman weigh in on immigration, abortion in national security funding bill

December 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the US bishops’ pro-life, religious liberty, migration, and international justice and peace committees have weighed in on the National Security and Border Act, which seeks to provide supplemental funding related to national security.

The bishops welcomed the bill’s “funding for humanitarian relief efforts, refugee resettlement, the Shelter and Services Program, the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, and related efforts to address root causes of conflict and migration.”

At the same time, the bishops expressed concern about immigration-related proposals. “Whether curtailing due process through rapid expulsions and nationwide expedited removal, mandating harmful and excessive detention, or making it even more difficult to attain humanitarian relief through heightened legal standards, we implore you to reject these counterproductive proposals and instead pursue bold and forward-looking solutions,” they wrote.

Turning to abortion, the bishops said that legislative proposals “appear to retain long-standing, bipartisan, and critical protections against taxpayer funding of elective abortion.” At the same time, the bishops expressed concern about the Biden administration’s zeal for abortion, including its support for transporting unaccompanied minors “across state lines specifically for the purpose of facilitating abortions, as well as its unlawful insertion of elective abortion into the veterans health system.”

