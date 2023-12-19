Catholic World News

Police arrest 3 after Catholic man lynched in India

December 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The lynching took place in Jharkand (map), an eastern Indian state that is 68% Hindu, 15% Muslim, and 4% Christian, with 13% adhering to indigenous Sarnaism and other religions.

The man who was killed was a tribal Christian accused of molesting a girl; a tribal Christian leader said that the accusation may have been a pretext to kill the man.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

