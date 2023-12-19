Catholic World News

Catholic leaders try to refocus attention on Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children

December 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Children have been transported to Russia without consent from their parents and turned ideologically against Ukraine and their own families,” said Auxiliary Bishop Jan Sobilo of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia. (Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, is the nation’s second-largest city.)

“Alongside the occupation, repression and injustice, this has inflicted yet another painful wound,” the prelate added. “While our own society can do little, the international community seems to lack motivation for forcing Russia to liberate the children and give them back.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

