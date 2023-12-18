Catholic World News

Irish diocese to arrange funeral services without priests

December 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Clogher in Ireland has commissioned 40 “funeral ministers” to preside at church services and burials, because of a shortage of available priests.

Although the lay-led services could not include a funeral Mass, Bishop Larry Duffy said in a pastoral letter that the arrangement would not be “a lessening of service to families,” but actually “a strengthening of the local parish commitment to accompany people at such a difficult and sensitive time.”

