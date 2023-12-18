Catholic World News

Apostolic visitator named for Coptic Catholics in United States

December 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Pola Ayoub Matta Usama Shafik Akhnoukh of Ismayliah, Egypt, as the apostolic visitator for the Coptic Catholic faithful in the United States.

Based in Cairo, the Coptic Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) has patriarchate and nine eparchies (dioceses), all located in Egypt. There are four Coptic Catholic parishes in the United States.

