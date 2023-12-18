Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin meets with delegation from Arab League

December 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, received the delegate of the Arab League, accompanied by the ambassadors of Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Egypt.

During the December 16 meeting, Cardinal Parolin reiterated “the repeatedly expressed appeal of the Holy Father Francis for a ceasefire,” “the need for access for humanitarian aid to Gaza,” and “the well-known position on the urgent need to achieve full implementation of the two-state solution and an internationally guaranteed special status for the city of Jerusalem,” according to a Vatican statement.

