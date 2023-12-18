Catholic World News

Sant’Egidio founder, Pontiff discuss migrants, peace

December 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Community of Sant’Egidio

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 16 audience with Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio, Pope Francis discussed migration, humanitarian corridors, and “the need to keep the hope of peace alive” in Ukraine, the Holy Land, Sudan, and elsewhere.

Riccardi founded the Community of Sant’Egidio in 1968; the Vatican recognized it as an international lay association in 1986.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!