Catholic World News

Wire services anticipate verdict in Vatican trial

December 15, 2023

Two seasoned Vatican journalists, Nicole Winfield of AP and Philip Pullella of Reuters, have offered summaries of the issues at stake as the Vatican awaits a ruling in the financial-misconduct “trial of the century.”

The Vatican tribunal is expected to release its verdict in the case on Saturday, December 16. [CWN will provide a special bulletin on the ruling.]

Although ten defendants face a variety of charges, the most prominent defendant is Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the first cardinal to face such criminal charges.

Nicole Winfield of AP remarks on results already seen from the marathon trial:

Even if some convictions are handed down, the overall impression is that the “trial of the century” turned into something of a Pandora’s box of unintended revelations about Vatican vendettas, incompetence and even ransom payments that ultimately cost the Holy See reputational harm.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!